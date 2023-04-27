20-year-old Lady Arrested For Wearing Biafra Outfit Released After Spending 2 Years In Detention

A 20-year-old lady, Idara Gold, who was arrested two years ago by the Department of State Service (DSS) for wearing a Biafra-themed outfit to celebrate her birthday, has been released.

Gold, who hails from Akwa Ibom, was allegedly apprehended by the police on 8 November 2021 and detained in Enugu.

An activist, Osimond Ugwu had told Sahara Reporters that the policemen had reportedly browsed through her phone and found pictures of her wearing the Biafra-themed clothing.

Ugwu said, “When they saw a picture she had posted online wearing a Biafran attire to celebrate her 20th birthday, she was arrested and handed over to DSS in Enugu from where she was transferred to DSS Headquarters, Abuja.

“Since November 8th, 2021 to this day, the DSS has denied her access to her lawyer, family and friends, and have not charged her with any offence.”

Ugwu stated that when her family approached an Abuja High Court seeking enforcement of her fundamental rights, DSS filed an affidavit, claiming that they had concluded their investigation into the matter in January 2022.

In the affidavit, the DSS told the court that the suspect had been transferred to a military barracks in Kainji, Niger State, in February and her case file had been transferred to the federal ministry of justice.