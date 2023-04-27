10th NASS Leadership: Nigerians Should Be Patient With APC – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has asked Nigerians to exercise patience with the party over the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday after a stakeholders meeting at the Defence House in Abuja, Adamu said the party and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are still consulting over the issue.

The former Governor of Nasarawa State added that the ruling party was still in the mood to celebrate its win in the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “Nigerians should be patient with the party. We should wait. What is good for the country is what is good for us as a party. We are only celebrating the victory of our party now.”

Earlier, Adamu was part of a closed-door meeting held between the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, the party leadership, and some stakeholders including the leadership of the ninth National Assembly.

Although the outcome of the meeting, which lasted for about an hour was not made known, sources revealed that it was connected to the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

In attendance at the meeting were Adamu, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu.; and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore

Others at the meeting were Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna Speaker Yusuf Zailani.