Zoning: APC Chieftain Reveals Alternative Means Of Rewarding Zones 

As the tussle for principal positions in the incoming 10th National Assembly gets hotter, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has revealed that the party would reward regions that contributed bulk votes during the general election in many ways.

Naija News reports that Oloriegbe, who is the lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, said elections are over and he is sure his party would reward zones at a later time.

According to him, there are other ways his party will compensate regions for an impressive outing at the polls, although he did not state how.

The APC chieftain, while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, submitted that “The election is over, we have the leadership of the country to consider. There should be inclusiveness. Part of what the Constitution under Section 14 (4) tried to do is to be able to see that we stabilise this country through various means.

“I think this will come in into play in terms of the thinking of the party. The essence of zoning is to be able to address the spirit of the constitution in terms of carrying everybody along. There are various ways through which the party will be able to reward the various segments that brought in votes.”

Speaking further about the aspirants involved in the tussle of principal position in the 10th NASS, he noted that “Not 70 per cent are new (members). 70 members are not members of the current 9th Assembly.

“They are not really new. For example, if you say Senator Akpabio is new to the 10th Assembly but not to the National Assembly.”

However, even before the decision of the ruling party on the zoning of rhe National Assembly leadership positions, many groups have argued that a Christian southerner should be the next Senate President after Ahmad Lawan from Yobe State.