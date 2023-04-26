Wike Invites Tinubu To Commission Projects In Rivers

Governor Nyesom Enzo Wike has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrate Court building in Port Harcourt on May 3 and 4.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Ebiri stated that the 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover, which connects Rumuola Road to Ikwerre Road, is the 12th flyover built by Wike’s administration since 2019.

When inspecting the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt, Wike said Tinubu would pay a two-day official visit to Rivers State to inaugurate the projects.

He said: “To God be the glory. We are expecting the President-elect on the 3rd and 4th of next month to commission the 12th flyover and the Magistrates Court building.

“You can see the Magistrate Court building and how amazing it is. We commend the contractor too who has done this job, and quite on time. I don’t think you can find this anywhere in this part of the country.”

According to the Rivers State governor, Tinubu was told when he came to campaign in Rivers State and paid a courtesy call in Government House Port Harcourt in February 2023 that he would be invited to inaugurate some of the landmark projects of his administration.

He said: “We had invited presidential candidates of other parties like Labour, NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party), they all came and inaugurated projects, and we did say to him (President-elect) that we believe that after the election we are going to invite him to inaugurate projects too. And luckily, these two very important projects are ready.”

Wike said Rivers people would attest that his administration has conscientiously delivered on the promises made to them.