Why I Shut Down Quilox During Ramadan – Shina Peller Reveals

2 hours ago

Founder of Club Quilox, Shina Peller has revealed the reason he closed down the nightclub during Ramadan.

According to the member of the House of Representatives, in a statement sighted by this publication, the club was closed down because it is a period of rebirth.

Peller added that the brief closure was more significant this year as the club will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The lawmaker, who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola (Oyo State) Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, said in the statement: “Chaos, they say, precedes order. On April 28, 2023, Club Quilox is coming back from its annual break.

“Over one month is usually a time to revamp the space, unlearn old ways and learn new ones, creating an environment with better service and experience for guests.

“It is a thing of joy to start something and keep at it. Consistency is what transforms average into excellence. 10 seasons is a big milestone, and this year, we will also be celebrating our 10th anniversary.

“For me this is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to watch my ‘baby’ cross this milestone.”

Muslims recently celebrated Eid-el-Fitri marking the end of the Ramadan fast.


Performers expected at the club’s one-decade anniversary include Patoranking, DJ Hazan, DJ FunkyBee, DJ Zeal, DJ Haykay; and comedian, Ushbebe.

