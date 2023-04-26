Watch Video Of Stranded Nigerian Students Waiting To Be Evacuated From Sudan

A video showing stranded Nigerian nationals in war-ravaged Sudan waiting to be evacuated by the Nigerian government has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has noted that there is an ongoing plan to ensure Nigerian nationals are evacuated on Wednesday morning.

Abike, in response to a series of tweets asking what her commission and other relevant institutions were doing to ensure Nigerians in Sudan were safely returned home, stated that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sorted all payments required to complete the evacuation, but agreed that some logistics are yet to be paid.

She added that in a war situation, evacuating nationals early in the morning is safer.

She wrote, “They are still in Khartoum. @nemanigeria has sorted all payments etc but there are still a few logistical delays. They will likely proceed early morning. Safer to leave early morning. A war situation is not a normal situation. We are all anxiously waiting to receive them.”

See video below;