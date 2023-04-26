Troops Kill Five Bandits, Recover Ammunition In Zamfara

Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) troops have recorded a new victory against armed bandits in Zamfara State.

Naija News learnt that while combing the state for criminal elements in a recent operation, the troops successfully neutralized five bandits terrorizing local communities.

The development was achieved during an operation at Damri District of Bakura Local Government of Zamfara, following credible intelligence made available to the troops about the operation of the bandits who are said to have rustled many cattle.

The troops swiftly mobilized to their routes and engaged the bandits near Galadimai village in the Damri district under the Bakura Local Government Area of the state. After the encounter, three armed bandits were neutralized, while others fled with several gunshot wounds, abandoning the rustled animals.

Items recovered during the encounter include one AK-47 rifle, 7.62 mm special ammunition, and five motorcycles.

Furthermore, large numbers of cattle, camel, and sheep were recovered from the terror group, Channels Television reports.

Similarly, troops on routine patrol along the Magami community responded to a distress call on the kidnap of six persons by the bandits in the Magami community. The troops were said to have moved to the scene immediately.

On sighting the approach of the troops, bandits opened fire on the soldiers to flee with the victims.

Due to the superior firepower of the troops, some of the kidnapped victims were rescued while others fled for safety as search efforts were ongoing to find the remaining victims.

Two bandits were neutralized, and items recovered from the fleeing bandits were one AK-47 rifle, three 7.62mm special rounds, six Automatic Grenade Launcher Bombs, N3,700, and two magazines.