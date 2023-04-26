Tonto Dikeh Blasts Popular Celebrity Stylist For Allegedly Snatching Friend’s Husband

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to reports making the rounds online that popular celebrity stylist, Mimi Linda Yina, better known as Medlin Boss, allegedly snatched her best friend’s husband.

Naija News reports that an Instagram blogger had alleged that Medlin Boss is dating her best friend’s husband, who already had six children.

Reacting via the comment section, the thespian said the report is all over Abuja and expressed disappointment at Medlin Boss.

While describing the stylist’s action as demonic, Tonto said she would have gathered other friends to beat her up if they were friends.

She wrote: “A friend who can do this to another friend is a demon. @medlinboss I don’t want to believe all these horrible stories, I AM SO DISAPPOINTED. That was your sister, tufiakwa. Block me that’s your business!!

“If we were friends, I will gather other friends and beat that hell out of you… this is evil, the gist is all over Abuja!!!”

Bobrisky Expresses Regret Over Fall Out With Tonto Dikeh

Meanwhile, controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has expressed regret over his fallout with former best friend, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The male barbie during a recent interview told media personality Toke Makinwa that he misses the friendship he had once shared with Tonto.

Naija News understands that Tonto and Bobrisky were best of friends for over five years until they publicly fell out in 2021.

The crossdresser recalled how Tonto supported him and stood by him before he rose to fame, adding that the friendship, which lasted five years, failed because both he and Tonto are hot-tempered and impatient.