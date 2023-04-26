Tinubu Reacts To Peter Enahoro’s Death

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has mourned the death of veteran Nigerian journalist, and columnist, Peter Enahoro.

Naija News reported that Enahoro died on Monday in London, the United Kingdom, at 88, after battling an undisclosed ailment.

The veteran journalist, dubbed “Peter Pan”, was also the brother of the late nationalist and elder statesman, Anthony Enahoro.

In a statement on Tuesday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the president-elect said Enahoro devoted his entire working life and journalism career to the quest for a better Nigeria where every citizen can find joy and fulfillment.

Tinubu said the deceased would be remembered and cherished forever and urged Nigerian journalists to follow his examples.

The statement reads: “The news of the death of Mr Peter Enahoro at 88 brought sadness because our society is always better and enriched by the wisdom of our venerable senior citizens like veteran journalists in the class of Peter Pan who shaped and changed the course of history with the power of their pen.

“An author, businessman, and publisher, Mr Enahoro will be remembered and forever cherished for his unwavering belief in the greatness of Nigeria and for using the instrumentality of media practice to promote good governance, rule of law, and social justice in our country.

“His seminal book, ‘How To Be A Nigerian,’ published in 1966 will be a reference material on good citizenship. Mr Enahoro accomplished so much within the media profession and nation-building, becoming Editor of the highly influential Sunday Times at the age of 23 in 1958, and Editor of the Daily Paper in 1962 before assuming the position of Editor-in-Chief in 1966.

“He returned home from his sojourn abroad in the 90s to also man the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the same Daily Times.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the immediate family, associates, and lovers of this famous and committed Nigerian nationalist, even as I urge us all to follow his examples.

“Peter Pan did extraordinarily well for the journalism profession and for Nigeria. I wish him eternal rest.”