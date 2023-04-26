‘Relationship In Our Generation Is All About Financial Gains’ – Rema

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has claimed relationships of the current generation are all about financial gains.

Naija News reports that the singer made the assertion during an interview with i-D Meets podcast.

According to Rema, his favourite lyrics from his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ is ‘love is not a source of income’ because it came from his personal experience.

The singer added that he cannot define love as everyone has to live their own version.

Rema said, “My favourite lyric in my album [is] ‘Love is not a source of income’. It came from my actual experience. A lot of relationships in our new generation is just really all about the gains.”

“It’s painful that I can’t really define love. You’ve to live your own version. I have not lived my version. I’m waiting for it though.”

Rema Discloses Who He Gave First 1 Million He Made

Meanwhile, Rema has disclosed that he made his first one million Naira at age 17.

According to the singer, he gave all the money to his mother because she needs it more than him.

He stated this during a recent interview with Z100 New York.

Rema said, “The person who I knew needed it more was my mum. So, I handed everything I made to her. I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I can’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first.