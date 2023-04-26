Reason I Have More Followers Than Burna Boy And Wizkid – Davido

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known by his stage name Davido, has disclosed the reason he is the most followed artiste in Africa.

Speaking via a viral video on social media, David explained that he is an easy going person and very likeable person and this has helped in increasing his followership

The superstar also stated that his counterparts Burna Boy and Wizkid don’t post on social media frequently the way he does hence the reason he has more followers than them.

Davido, who has 26.9 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million on Twitter, explained that he invests quality time in social media.

He said: “Wizkid and Burna Boy are not as social as I am and don’t post frequently like me. I would have opted for stand-up comedy if I wasn’t making music because I’m a very funny being.”

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker added that he was a tech enthusiast when he was much younger and was the one who opened an Instagram page for his wife, Chioma Rowland and always reminded her to post.