Police Release Names Of Officers Caught Assaulting Two Suspects With Machete In Imo, Face Orderly Room Trial

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, has disclosed the Imo state command has commenced the orderly room trial of six of its officers caught assaulting two suspects in Owerri.

Naija News reports that the Police spokesman made this known in a statement via Twitter alongside the names of the erring police officers.

The statement reads: “The Imo State Police Command has commenced the orderly room trial of the policemen who were caught on a video flogging and assaulting a man in Imo State recently. The men are:.

1. Inspector Amadi Sunday (The Team Leader)

2. Inspector Amajuoji Charlse

3. Sgt Noachian Chinese

4. Sgt Onwuka Emmanuel

5. Cpl Nzewuodo Goodness

6. Pc Emmanuel Chmezie.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command has also condemned the public assault by its officers, on two suspects.

The viral video captured the policemen with a machete while assaulting the two young men in an open area.

The Police spokesperson in Imo State, SP Henry Okoye, in a statement released on Friday, said the officers have been identified.

He noted that the officers have defaulted for discreditable/unprofessional conduct, improper dressing, and incivility.

According to Henry, the two suspects were being arrested after they were found at a hard-drug spot in the state and also found with some banned substances.

He added that members of the public should remain calm as further development on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions will be made public.