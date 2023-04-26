Police Reacts To Reports Of Catholic Priest Being Kidnapped In Anambra

The report that a Catholic priest was abducted at a community in Anambra State recently has been refuted by the state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was reported earlier that a priest was kidnapped along the famous Nnobi roundabout in Idemili South state’s local government.

Naija News gathered that the victim was driving a Lexus FX 300 with plate number Anambra GDD 882 PW on the route when gunmen ambushed him.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the command, through its spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the man kidnapped was not a priest and has regained his freedom.

He explained that the command’s operatives received information on an abandoned white Lexus jeep along Afor market junction, which they took back to one of the police bases in the state.

“The owner of the jeep came to the station with proof of ownership, and the vehicle was released to him.

“The victim claimed to have been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified men and was dispossessed of his personal belongings before his release.

“The man who claimed to have been abducted and dispossessed of his belongings before his released is reportedly not a Catholic priest or a cleric,” the police said.

Reacting to the viral reports earlier, Tochukwu the news of a priest being abducted in Anambra is a pure example of a sensational report.

The police mouthpiece said an investigation is still ongoing as the command wishes to state that the information gathered shows that he is not a priest.

“And further details shall be communicated,” Daily Post quoted the personnel saying.