Plateau Gov-elect Makes First Appointments, Constitutes Transition Committee [Full List]

The Plateau State governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, has announced his first appointments ahead of the May 29 inauguration day.

Naija News reports that the new appointments were made known in a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday by the Director of his campaign organization, Yiljap Abraham.

Muftwang appointed Moses Nwan as his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties; and Gyang Bere as his Special Assistant (Media).

Nwan is a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State civil service and a former local government administrator. Bere is the current Chairman, Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Plateau State chapter.

The appointments of the duo take immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect also inaugurated a 10-man transition committee ahead of his inauguration.

The transition committee has Prof. Ganyir Longbim as chairman, while Moses Nwan will be the secretary.

Other committee members are Prof. Shedrach Best; Ibrahim Bawa (SAN); Abok Nuhu Ayuba; Daniel Kungmi; Jamila Shehu Gwandu, Dr. Raymond Luruyit, Prof. Stephen Malo, and Davou Mang.