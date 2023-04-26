Photos: FG Begins Moving Nigerian Students From Sudan To Egypt

The federal government has commenced the movement of Nigerian students stranded in war-torn Sudan to Egypt from where they would be air-lifted back to the country.

The development was disclosed on Wednesday morning by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Sharing pictures of the process, Dabiri lamented that war is a terrible thing and solicited prayers for the safe return of the affected persons.

She captioned the pictures: “As our students in Sudan queued up orderly to board their buses to Egypt enroute to Nigeria, supervised by Nigerian mission officials in Sudan. Let’s remember them in our prayers as they journey home. War is a terrible thing !!”

See the pictures of the students undergoing registration ahead of their departure.

The buses to convey them had earlier arrived and the process is ongoing at the moment of report.