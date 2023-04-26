Osimhen Tops List Of Biggest Transfer Rumours In 2023

Napoli and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen tops the list of the biggest transfer rumours in the world ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old striker is wanted by virtually all the biggest European clubs even though Napoli have slammed a whopping €150 million price tag on him.

Osimhen who has scored 26 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions so far this season has a contract with Napoli which will expire on June 30, 2024. But that has not discouraged his suitors to attempt to lure him away from Napoli.

Neapolitans are on the verge of winning their first Italian Serie A title for the first time in 33 years courtesy of the massive contribution of Osimhen.

With such a consistent form, star-studded Paris Saint Germain are said to be leading the elite European clubs pushing to bring Osimhen back to France where he attained international recognition as a top striker while playing for Lille.

If that deal happens, it would be the biggest transfer deal involving an African player in the history of football.

Other big transfer rumors ahead of the 2023 summer.

According to the transfer market website, transfermarkt.com, the following are the other biggest transfer rumors after that of Osimhen ahead of this summer.

1. Lionel Messi: As a free agent from Paris Saint Germain back to FC Barcelona. His transfer market value is €44 million.

2. Mason Mount: Transfer deal from Chelsea, his childhood club to Liverpool. His transfer market value is €65 million.

3. Alexis Mac Allister; Transfer deal from Brighton to Manchester United. His transfer market value is €42 million.

4. Declan Rice: Transfer deal from West Ham United to Arsenal. His transfer market value is €80 million.

5. Ilkay Gundogan: Transfer deal from Manchester City to FC Barcelona. His transfer market value is €25 million.