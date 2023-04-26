NECO Shifts Common Entrance Examinations Date To Give Room To More Registration 

The 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations has been rescheduled to a much later date.

Naija News learnt that this is as the National Examinations Council (NECO) has disclosed that the shift in date was to give ample time and opportunity to states with low numbers of registrants to register more candidates.

The examination body on Wednesday disclosed this development in a statement issued in Niger State.

According to NECO, the national common entrance examination for admission into Federal Unity Colleges would now hold on Saturday 3rd June 2023 instead of Saturday, April 29, 2023, as earlier scheduled.

The exams body said registration of candidates would therefore continue until the new date, hence parents, guardians and students should take note of the new dates of the examination going forward.

NECO stated that “The Examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination. The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”