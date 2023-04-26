My Chances Of Being Senate President Are Very High – Akpabio

Former Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said his records and achievement will earn him the position of the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Akpabio stated this on Tuesday during a visit to the residence of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom asserted that his chances of being the Senate president were very high because his colleagues already know his track record in terms of governance, legislative business, and a wide range of political experience.

He said, “The issue of the Senate Presidency is a function of senators. I have had the privilege of serving the Senate before as a minority leader and any senator should be ready to avail himself if his colleagues so wish for him to serve as a Senate President.

“The chances for me to be Senate President are very high because my colleagues already know my track record in terms of governance, legislative business, and the wide range of experience that I have in politics.”

There have been calls for the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to zone the Senate Presidency to the South-East or South-South and the House of Representatives Speakership to the North Central or North-West.

Akpabio will vie for the Senate Presidency position with the likes of Senators Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Sani Musa (Niger East); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Abdul-Aziz Yari (Zamfara West); Ali Ndume (Borno South), Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).

Other APC chieftains who also visited Tinubu alongside Akpbaio are the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; and Senator Barau Jibrin.

Also, party members at Tinubu’s residence were Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and Hon. James Faleke.