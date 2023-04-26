La Liga: ‘Real Madrid’s Defeat To Girona Means Nothing Can Stop Barcelona’

The Spanish La Liga is in its most critical stage and one of the league’s giants, Real Madrid have been making the title race relatively easy for their arc-rivals, FC Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Girona striker Valentin Castellanos scored four times to humiliate Real Madrid 4-2 in a game many believe should be an easy win for the reigning Spanish La Liga and Champions League winners.

The stunning defeat at the Montilivi Stadium means that Real Madrid have recorded 6 defeats in 31 Spanish La Liga games so far this season. They have recorded five draws and just 20 wins which earned them just 65 points.

With just seven league games left for coach Carlo Ancelotti’s led team, Madrid are 11 points behind first-placed FC Barcelona who still have a game in hand.

If Barca beat Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas by 9 PM tonight, coach Xavi’s team will open a massive 15 points gap above Madrid which could be unsurmountable via the remaining 7 league games.

Note that so far in the 2022-2023 season, Barcelona have defeated Madrid three times in their last four meetings in all competitions this season which goes to show how unstoppable Xavi’s team has been in the league.

While Real Madrid looks unstoppable in the Champions League this season, Barca have been dominating La Liga with 24 wins, 4 draws, and just 2 defeats in 30 league games.

All things being equal, Real Madrid could end this season without a trophy if they fail to beat Manchester City in the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

As for the Spanish La Liga title, it is currently looking signed, sealed, and almost delivered to FC Barcelona as far as the 2022-2023 season is concerned.