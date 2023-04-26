Kim Kardashian Lookalike Dies After Failed Plastic Surgery

OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani (34) has passed away earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest following a failed plastic surgery procedure.

Her heartbroken, poor family is asking for donations to fund her funeral and have since set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise US$40 000 (about R750K) for funeral costs.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani.

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4.31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line … Ashten is dying … Ashten is dying … a phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives.

“After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest.”

The statement added the death is being “investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure” but the family is not willing to share any further details at present as they paid tribute to the “caring and loving free spirit” they have lost.

So far, their fundraising page has reached US$3 590.