Kcee, Wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweke Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, and his wife, Ijeoma, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary today, April 26, 2023.

Naija News reports that Kcee and his wife are known for keeping their private life and relationship away from the media and the spotlight in general.

Taking to Instagram, the beautiful couple, who tied the knot in 2010, shared a video of their photoshoot, expressing appreciation to God.

Ijeoma captioned the video: “13 years of GOD’S GRACE…GOD to you be all the GLORY. Happy anniversary to us.”

I Wore Fake Chain Showing I’m Expensive

Meanwhile, Kcee has opened up about living a fake lifestyle before he became wealthy.

Naija News reports that the singer spilled on his early days in the entertainment industry during an interview on TVC.

According to the ‘Limpopo’ crooner, he showed off so many bling and expensive things online to gain popularity and acceptance from people.

Kcee noted that even while he was living in a single room, he wore cheap luxury items because he was already seeing himself in the picture of a wealthy person.

The singer added it was a niche he created for himself and not too long people started seeing him in the light of being wealthy.