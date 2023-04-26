I Have Been Able To Run For Office Because Unlike Tinubu I Have No Drugs And Identity Scandals – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has stated that the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the President-elect is unlawful and against the provisions of the constitution.

Atiku noted that he has been able to run for the presidency without any controversy because unlike Tinubu he has no drugs and identity scandals.

The former Vice President stated this on Wednesday while responding to Tinubu and APC’s reply to his petition challenging the process and the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The PDP flag bearer argued that there has never been any controversy concerning his age, state of origin and educational qualifications unlike the President-elect.

The former vice-president maintained that Tinubu is constitutionally disabled from contesting for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He pointed out that declaration of Tinubu as President-elect cannot stand, adding that “Tinubu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea, having voluntarily acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Guinea”.

He also alleged that Tinubu is unfit to lead Nigeria having been indicted for drug-related offences in the United States of America (USA) and made to forfeit a sum of $460,000 as a compromise agreement.

Similarly, Atiku accused Tinubu of not disclosing facts of his constitutional qualifications in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), contrary to the provisions of the law.

Justifying his request for the annulment of the declaration of Tinubu as President-elect, Atiku said that Tinubu and APC never won a majority of the lawful votes cast in the February 25 presidential election.

Amongst others, the PDP presidential candidate maintained that Tinubu failed part of the constitutional requirements having failed to secure 25% of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as constitutionally required.