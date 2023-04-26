I Have A Huge Crush On Wizkid But I’m Not Desperate – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has said that he has a crush on Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid.

Bobrisky made this confession on SnapChat accompanied by a display picture of Wizkid.

He explained that Wizkid is the only guy in Nigeria he has had a crush on over the years.

The Instagram influencer noted that despite his love for Wizkid he has decided not to act too desperate and has refused to follow him on Instagram or Snapchat.

He wrote: “The only guy in Nigeria I have a huge crush on. He’s the only guy in Nigeria I have been crushing on over the years, but because he’s Wizkid will never make me lose focus.

“He was in the Eko hotel a few weeks ago, and we were on the same floor. I didn’t act too desperate. I’m not following him on Snap or Instagram, but no worry, I dreamt that he knack me before to tell you how much I love him.

“I know one day we will meet face to face. Easy win.”

