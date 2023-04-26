How A Popular TV Host Stole My Idea – Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has claimed that a popular TV host stole his podcast idea after he consulted with him last year.

According to the reality TV star, he discussed about collaborating with the unnamed TV host to start a football podcast.

The father of two explained that he told the TV host to bring a beer brand he represents on board as sponsor and he (the TV host) said he loved the idea.

However, Teddy A said that the host suddenly went cold on him and he thought his idea was rejected until he noticed that the TV host had started the football podcast with the beer brand this year without involving him.

Speaking via his Instastory, Teddy wrote, “Last year I reached out to a popular TV host about collaborating with me to start a football podcast on IG and YouTube. I asked if he could bring the big brand he represents on board (a beer brand) and he said sure why not, great idea fam.

“Suddenly baba begin give me excuses and I just knew the idea probably didn’t fly with the supposed brand or they had other ideas.

“Fast forward to a few weeks ago I’m seeing the same guy host a football podcast show on YouTube sponsored by the same beer brand.”