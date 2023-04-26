‘His Passion For Public Service Was Second To None’ – Buhari Mourns Enahoro

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned popular veteran Nigerian journalist, and author, Peter Enahoro, popularly known as Peter Pan.

Naija News reported that the veteran columnist passed away on Monday in London, the United Kingdom, at the age of 88, after battling an undisclosed ailment.

In a statement on Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said Buhari recognised the passion of the late former Editor-in-chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times for public service.

The president also appreciated the use of his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country, adding that Enahoro earned public trust through his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

Buhari urges those who mourn Enahoro’s demise to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

The Nigerian leader, however, condoled with the family of Enahoro, and the people of Edo State over the loss.

The statement reads: “The President recognises that the passion of the former Editor-in-chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, assistant Publicity Officer, department (now federal ministry) of information and pioneer chairman, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none, and he used his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country.

“May the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace, the president prayed.”