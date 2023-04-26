‘He Was A Crusader For Democracy’ – Peter Obi Mourns Enahoro

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of popular veteran Nigerian journalist, and author, Peter Enahoro.

Naija News reported that the veteran columnist passed away on Monday in London, the United Kingdom, at the age of 88, after battling an undisclosed ailment.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obi described Enahoro as a great advocate and crusader for democracy and good governance, who consistently decried military anti-politics in Nigeria.

The former Governor of Anambra State said his role in using journalism in advancing Nigeria’s independence struggle is well-recorded and regarded across the world.

Obi asserted that Enahoro’s famous book, “How to be a Nigerian” placed the country in the historic and literary limelight, stressing that he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

He wrote: “I join the Enahoro Family of Uromi, and numerous Nigerians in mourning the death of iconic journalist, Mr. Peter Enahoro, popularly known by his pen name, “Peter Pan,” who died on 24th of April, 2023 at the age of 88 in London.

“His role in using journalism -his profession of choice -in advancing Nigeria’s independence struggle is well recorded and regarded. His famous book, “How to Be a Nigerian” placed our country in the historic and literary limelight.

“He was a great advocate and crusader for democracy and good governance, who consistently decried military anti-politics in Nigeria. He will be sorely missed. While praying for the repose of his soul, I also pray for his family to have the fortitude to bear this huge loss.“