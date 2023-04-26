Flight Operations Set To Begin As Umahi Names Ebonyi Airport After Buhari

The Ebonyi State government has confirmed that flight operations are set to begin at the International Airport, Onueke which was named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The confirmation was given by the senior special assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on aviation and technology, Mrs. Obianuju Alo while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

According to her, the state government has secured approval from the federal government to inaugurate flight operations at the airport.

She expressed hope that the operations of the airport will boost economic activities in the state and create more means of employment for the people.

In her words, “We are going to have two flights landing at the airport, one from Abuja and another from Lagos.

“And subsequently, two flights will be landing every week, coming from Abuja and Lagos. What it means is that, with the airport inauguration, Ebonyi state is open for business.

“We want to encourage all Ebonyians and investors to come to Ebonyi and do their business. Ebonyi will now start exporting agricultural products to the entire world.”

“International airlines will soon be coming to Ebonyi state, and when they come, they will employ the people of the state and the local community will benefit so much from it.”

Naija News understands Alo said that six (6) persons per Local Government Area have been approved by the state government to be scheduled to board the test flight from Abuja and Lagos and the cost of tickets would be borne by the State Government.