Erik Ten Hag Reveals How United Will Deal With Kane, Gives Update On Fernandes

The manager of Manchester United Erik Ten Hag has claimed that his team has a strategy to stop Harry Kane from scoring for Tottenham on Thursday.

On the said day, 4th placed Manchester United and 6th placed Tottenham Hotspur will clash at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what is referred to as a top-four battle.

Just 6 points are separating Manchester United and Tottenham in their top-four race which means that both teams won’t want to drop any point at this stage with 5th-placed Aston Villa also pushing for a top-four finish.

To successfully deal with Tottenham from 8:15 PM on Thursday, April 27, Erik Ten Hag and his team must prevent Kane from expressing himself during the game.

The 29-year-old England captain is currently Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time highest goalscorer which means he is often a handful for opponents.

Ahead of the must-win Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur’s £1 billion stadium, Erik ten Hag has insisted that his team would have to plan to stop Kane who has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.

“It’s quite clear his impact on the game from Spurs,” said Ten Hag said.

“We have a plan of course for that. In the home game we did very well, so [on Thursday] we need a very good plan as well.

“You have to defend him as a team. He’s a clever player, so don’t allow him to come into situations. He can have a big impact on the game.”

Erik ten Hag Place Question Mark On Fernandes

Coach Erik ten Hag has played down Bruno Fernandes’ injury ahead of the must-win clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder was injured during Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal triumph over Brighton and was replaced in the 101st minute as United won the game on penalty.

On Monday, Fernandes’ lover shared a picture of the United playmaker on crutches, a boot over his right foot, and another boot for protection.

Despite that, Ten Hag has projected that the player may play on Thursday against Spurs after the Portugal international was spotted without crutches and a protective boot this afternoon.

“There are some unavailable – (Lisandro) Martinez, (Raphael) Varane,” ten Hag said.

“We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is. We don’t know yet, he’s a question mark. But I think for the rest, we are quite OK.

“We all have seen he played a full game and it happened in the first half. Thursday is quick but we have to see coming now what is possible.”