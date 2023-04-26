Enioluwa: Davido Takes Action On Isreal DMW Over Homophobic Remarks

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has unfollowed his aide and logistics manager, Isreal DMW over his homophobic remarks on internet sensation, Enioluwa.

Naija News reports that a series of social media posts emerged online with claims that Isreal went on a homophobic rant against Enioluwa on his WhatsApp stories.

Davido’s aide was said to have accused the popular Instagram influencer of being gay and had stated that 30BG is not in support of gays.

Israel DMW was also alleged to have said Enioluwa is into rubbish, and his supporters would claim it is content.

“We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad tin. They are into rubbish and dia useless supporters would day its content,” one of his post reads.

Although, Isreal had vehemently denied the allegations, the singer has yanked him off from his following on Instagram.

Checks on the singer’s Instagram page shows he’s no longer following the aide on the photo and video sharing app.