Ekiti APC Divided As Fayemi, Adeyeye, Adebayo, Others Fight For Tinubu’s Ministerial Nomination

With the May 29 swearing-in date of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, drawing closer, political maneuvering and scheming for ministerial positions have heightened in the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was learnt that the interest of some political bigwigs is creating a tense atmosphere which has led to bad blood within the party.

According to Guardian, those eyeing ministerial positions in Tinubu’s administration include the immediate past governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, whose interest has reportedly generated disquiet among party members.

However, the camp of Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who championed the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA) presidential ambition, is reportedly working hard to scuttle Fayemi’s chances.

A source told the publication that if anybody should be nominated on merit, it must be Adeyeye, former Minister of State for Works, that spearheaded the struggle for Tinubu’s ambition.

“Fayemi has had his fair share of the leadership position in Ekiti State, having been governor and minister; he should allow others, especially those who work tirelessly for Asiwaju, to get the ministerial slot,” the source said.

Others reportedly jostling for the slot included the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and the chairman of the grassroots mobilization for the presidential election, Akin Alayisade.

Speaking to The Guardian, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Segun Dipe, said that the alleged tension being created by those interested in the ministerial slot was nothing unnatural.

He said: “I don’t think there is any tension that is out of natural. Normally, if there is going to be ministerial appointment, there will be jostling, horse-trading, and consultation before they arrive at picking a nominee.

“I don’t think anything unnatural is happening in the APC. At the end of the day, it is going to be the decision of the President to choose the candidate for the slot. There will always be consultations here and there, and as a result, there will be interests that will be thrown up.

“I can assure you that once the final selection is made, the whole situation will calm down, and everyone will accept the outcome. If you say that people are meeting, it is consultation, and until they arrive at the final list, consultations will continue.”

“There will be last-minute horse trading, disappointment, and so on. These are natural and not out of place. So, we in the party are not afraid, as the best will emerge. Whoever emerges is our best.”