Isreal DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has debunked the viral gay allegation against Instagram influencer and content creator, Enioluwa.

Naija News reports that a series of social media posts emerged online with claims that Isreal went on a homophobic rant against Enioluwa on his Whatsapp stories.

Davido’s aide was said to have accused the popular Instagram influencer of being gay and had stated that 30BG is not in support of gays.

Israel DMW was also alleged to have said Enioluwa is into rubbish, and his supporters would claim it is content.

The post read, “We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad tin. They are into rubbish and dia useless supporters would day its content”

However, in a post via his Instagram page, Isreal said the WhatsApp stories were never from him, adding the posts are from fake accounts and impersonators.

He wrote: “The write up was never from me. It is purely a manufactured fake account from impersonators. Thanks everyone,Never from me at all. I have no such account. Thanks everyone”

Isreal DMW Reacts To Herbal Vendor Accusation

Meanwhile, Israel DMW has reacted to an allegation from a herbal vendor over a failed contract.

Naija News reports that one Midas Haven had taken to Instagram to call out the controversial aide for failing to uphold an agreement to advertise her products and refusing to refund the sum of N800K that was already paid into his account, claiming that 30BG doesn’t refund.

Reacting to the allegations, Isreal took to his Instagram page to explain that there was a breach of the agreement.

According to him, the vendor failed to pay him the full amount he had requested but was still demanding that he promotes her products.

Israel DMW noted that he could only promote her products through a video of him if the vendor kept to their initial agreement by paying the amount he demanded in full.

According to him, their original agreement was for him to post the vendor’s products on his story, which he did twice.