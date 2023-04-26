Missing Governorship Aspirant Found Dead In Enugu

A governorship aspirant during the just concluded governorship election in Enugu State, Dons Udeh has been found dead.

Ude, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was reported missing a few days ago.

Naija News learnt that his lifeless body was found at the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State.

A further report monitored on Daily Post has it that his vehicle has been recovered.

It is unclear whether he was a victim of kidnapping or assassination.

