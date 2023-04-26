APC Suspends Cross River Commissioner Over Alleged Corruption

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, has suspended the Cross River State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ekpenyong Iso.

Naija News reports that the Chairman and Secretary of the party in the ward, Kingsley Ekpe and Gilbert Bassey, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the party leadership, the commissioner was suspended for alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.

The executives premised the commissioner’s suspension on Article 21 (D) of the APC’s Constitution and asked Iso to stay away from all party activities while on suspension.

The statement reads “We write to notify you of your 12 months suspension from Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, of the APC.

“Your suspension is predicated on the recommendations of the disciplinary and fact-finding committee set up to investigate the petition of misappropriation of party funds and anti-party activities levelled against you.

“Consequently, during the pendency of this suspension, which takes immediate effect, you are to stay away from all party activities. We wish you all the best in your political sojourn.”

Iso Reacts

Reacting to the development, the commissioner denied any allegation of anti-party activities or misappropriation of funds during the last elections.

He said: “The allegations are completely false; there was nothing like anti-party activities or misappropriation of funds during the last elections.

“The ward executive of the party is meeting soon to refute the statement because there is no substance to their claims.”