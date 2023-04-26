APC NWC To Meet, Release Zoning Plan For 10th National Assembly Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) is set to meet and debate on zoning positions for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

Barring any last-minute change of plan, the national leadership of the APC will release its zoning plan for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly this week.

Sources privy to the APC stakeholders meeting told The PUNCH that the ruling party might settle for Christians for critical positions in the next National Assembly, billed for inauguration in June.

According to a source, at the meeting held between President-elect Bola Tinubu and top members of the APC on Tuesday, the former Lagos State governor stressed the need to assuage hurt feelings over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket fielded by the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

A source said, “Everybody thinks we now have a Muslim-Muslim ticket, and anybody who loves the party and Nigeria should expect some balancing. The fate of the North-Central was also discussed.

‘’It is a good case that the number three citizen (President of the Senate) should be a Christian. The number four (Speaker of the House) may likely be a Muslim. The zoning formula will be this week, by the grace of God.”

Another source in the APC also disclosed that the North-Central, which is alleging marginalization as far as speakership is concerned, may get a good bargain this time.

“The North-Central argument seems favourable but all options are still on the table,” the source said.