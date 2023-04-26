Aisha Buhari Makes Important Request From FG

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has made an important request from the federal government and private sector as she laments the country’s response to cardiac surgery and care.

In her address today during a luncheon in honour of beneficiaries of the recent cardiac mission organised by the Aisha Buhari Foundation in Abuja, the President’s wife appealed to the government to subsidise the high cost of cardiac interventions and spend more on personnel training and the procurement of equipment.

Naija News understands that the First Lady’s request was reiterated in a statement issued through the Director of Information from her ‘office’, Suleiman Haruna.

“A year ago, I conceived the idea of providing free heart surgeries and interventions to Nigerians in need of such care. Through my organization, the Aisha Buhari Foundation, we partnered with an international surgical team, the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, and other institutions to fulfil this dream,” Aisha Buhari said.

The First Lady explained that the mission targeted the needy, especially those children with critical heart conditions, to give them hope for a fulfilled life.

She lauded the medical personnel for their effort and sacrifices both during and after the mission.