10th NASS: Gemade Speaks On Decision To Zone Senate Presidency, Others

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Barnabas Gemade has supported the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the 10th National Assembly positions.

Gemade stated this on Tuesday in a chat with reporters after attending a stakeholders’ meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

He said, “Everybody expects that there should be zoning whenever a new government is about to be formed.

“I believe that the National Assembly expects that zoning would be done so that they can have a spread of the leadership positions. So, it is important that there is zoning and there will be zoning.”

Naija News reports that the meeting is expected to be followed by a series of engagements with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, APC lawmakers-elect, and aspirants for the NASS principal officers.

There had been jostling by no fewer than 10 aspirants for the Senate presidency while the several members-elect have also indicated interest in the speakership of the House of Representatives.

But the zoning of the positions was delayed by the absence of the president-elect who was away in Paris on vacation for 34 days while the ruling party waited for his arrival before concluding the zoning of the NASS leadership offices.

It is understood that the party was looking at South-East and South-South for the Senate President seat while the Deputy Senate Presidency might be zoned to the North-West.