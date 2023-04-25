Why I Won’t Recognise Anyone As President-Elect — Methodist Archbishop

The Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev. Dr Chibuzo Opoko on Tuesday revealed why he would not recognise anyone as Nigeria’s President-elect.

According to Opoko, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who was declared President-elect, would not be recognised until the suit challenging his victory is justified.

The cleric, in a chat with Vanguard, condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its failure to upload the results of the presidential election from polling units to its server via the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines as required by the new Electoral Act, and as earlier promised by the Commission.

Opoko said he has resolved not to acknowledge anybody as president-elect until the court deliver the final judgement on the various petitions against Tinubu, because of manipulations in the election.

The cleric said, “How can I do that when the premise that INEC used is being challenged in the competent court of law?”

He further stated that some people see ‘Obidients’ as a political party, whereas they are Nigerians that want change.

Opoko added, “A lot of people talk about the ‘Obidients’ as if they are a political party. They are people who are tired and dissatisfied with the way things are done in Nigeria, and they wanted a change.

“They cut across different political parties, religions and geo-political zones.

“They only saw themselves in the expression of the LP candidate who speaks and has the vision of their expectations.

“So, the ‘Obidients’ movement is beyond Peter Obi. Peter Obi is just like a driver that has been engaged by the ‘Obidients’ movement to take them to the promised land.”

The cleric urged the judiciary not to betray the confidence reposed in it by the people as the last hope of the common man.

He said, “Nigerians are taking note and identifying those who are working against the Nation. Those who are anti-new Nigeria of their dreams. Those who have their knees on the neck of the nation cause the Nation difficulties in breathing.

“A day of reckoning must surely come and they will never forget but will surely remember. Hence, the judiciary is called upon to dispense justice and uphold truth no matter whose ox is gored.”