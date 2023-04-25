What Will Happen If Nigeria Does Not Take Part In Bringing Peace To Sudan – Reno Omokri Reveals

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has predicted a massive explosion of terrorism in Nigeria if the federal government does not actively take part in restoring peace to Sudan.

Naija News reports that a war broke out in Sudan last week between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements about the transition to civilian rule and no fewer than 400 persons have been killed in the battle.

In a post via his social media page on Tuesday, Reno Omokri recalled the event that took place in Libyan after the civil war and how some Nigerians returned with money and weapons and also did a hostile takeover of Boko Haram.

According to Reno, a similar situation will happen in Nigeria if Sudan is destabilized stressing that millions of Nigerians would likely make the current banditry trend look like child’s play.

He noted that it is in the interest of Nigerians to help stabilize Sudan adding it is unfortunate that neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor his foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyema have the intellect or vision to do the needful.

He said, “If Nigeria does not actively take part in bringing peace to Sudan, we will have a massive explosion of terrorism in Nigeria. Remember what happened after the Libyan civil war? Some Nigerians in Libya came back with money and weapons, and did a hostile takeover of Boko Haram, and radicalised that sect. The same thing WILL happen if Sudan is destabilised.

“The millions of Nigerians there (many Nigerians have Sudanese citizenship) will return to Nigeria with weapons. They will make the current banditry trend look like child’s play. It is in our own self interest to help stabilise Sudan.

“Unfortunately, neither General Buhari, or his foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, have the clout, intellect, and vision to do this. Thus, the Nigerian Council of State ought to intervene, and especially former Presidents and heads of states of who identify as Muslims. The reason I say this is because the warring parties are more likely to listen to a Muslim statesman than they are a Christian”