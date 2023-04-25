Veteran Journalist, Peter Enahoro Is Dead

Famous Nigerian journalist, author and businessman, Peter Enahoro, has reportedly died.

It was gathered that the veteran journalist and columnist passed away yesterday in London, the United Kingdom after battling an undisclosed ailment.

Nigeria’s foremost female journalist, Ms Bunmi Sofola, announced the demise of the columnist in a terse statement on Monday, saying Ehanoro, popularly known by his pen name, Peter Pan, died at age 88 on Monday, April 24, 2023.

“Regret to announce the passing on of our iconic journalist Peter Enahoro “Peter Pan” today in London at the age of 88. RIP.

“Also known by the pen name of “Peter Pan” because of his popular column in New African magazine under that name. He has been described as ‘perhaps Africa’s best-known international journalist,” Sofola wrote.

Naija News understands that Ehanoro is one of the pioneers of Nigerian journalism and became editor of the Daily Times at a young age.

The deceased attended the prestigious Government College, Ughelli (in present-day Delta State), and was a contemporary of the famous poet and Africa’s first professor of English, JP Clark.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Aghara, a community in the Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, has reportedly died at the hands of his abductors.

Naija News understands that the late monarch and a lady identified as Temidayo Elewa were kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his farm in Aghara at about 11 pm on Easter Monday.

A widow, Madam Toyin Onare, was reportedly killed during the farm invasion.

The kidnappers are said to have earlier demanded N60 million ransom.

However, reports revealed that following torture from his abductors, the monarch died last Thursday.

A source who reportedly spoke with Daily Posts said when the abductors noticed that Pa Obadofin was becoming too weak, they agreed to collect the sum of N2m for his release and that of one other lady, Elewa.

The source disclosed further that the kidnappers had blindfolded Elewa and relocated her to a different place in the bush in a bid to cover up their tracks while waiting for the ransom of Pa Obadofin to be delivered.

Before the ransom could be delivered to the abductors in the bush, Pa. Obadofin was said to have died. According to the locals, Elewa, who was abducted alongside the monarch, had been set free and reunited with her family since Saturday.

Naija News learnt that a mobile tailor who spotted her roaming helped her out.

“Elewa was picked up around the Obajana settlement by her family members on Saturday morning. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital for a medical check-up,” the publication quoted the source as saying.