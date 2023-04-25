Tottenham Hotspur Players To Reimburse Fans Who Watched Sunday’s 6-1 Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur players have offered to pay fans back for the match tickets they purchased for Sunday’s 6-1 loss to Newcastle United.

After 21 minutes of play, Tottenham Hotspur were down 5-0 as the 6-1 humiliation at St. James’ Park dragged Spurs’ top-four ambition back with a 6-point gap from fourth-placed Manchester United.

Following the embarrassment, interim manager Cristian Stellini was sacked and replaced by Ryan Mason, a former assistant to Antonio Conte and Stellini in an interim capacity.

Mason will be in charge of Tottenham’s upcoming Thursday home game against Manchester United, their top-four rivals.

Ahead of the Premier League must-win tie, the Tottenham Hotspur players issued a joint statement to apologize for the embarrassing defeat to Newcastle and to announce their readiness to reimburse the club’s fans who watched the league game at St. James’ Park on Sunday, April 23.

The players’ statement read, “As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger.

“It wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but a defeat like this hurts.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans for the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.”