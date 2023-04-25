Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 25th April 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday leave Abuja for Accra to attend the Third Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

Naija News reports that the summit is convened by President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana.

A statement released on Monday by the President’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, reveals that Buhari is billed to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

As the immediate past Chairman of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

In June 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019 (POMO Act), which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against a ship.

Nigeria’s President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending some time in France.

Naija News reports that Tinubu left for France on March 21 after the governorship election to rest after participating in a rigorous nationwide electioneering campaign, town hall meetings, and the general election.

His long absence has led to rumors about his health.

However, the media director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga confirmed his return in a video shared on Twitter post.

Bayo posted a video of Tinubu alighting from a plane and wrote: “Jagaban lands in Abuja!”

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has fixed between 14th and 17 May 2023 to conduct an induction programme for new and returning Governors.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the NGF Director, Media, and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

NGF has also fixed its 2023 valedictory meeting for Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

Two of the Chibok secondary school girls abducted by terrorists have escaped from their abductors in the Sambisa Forest after nine years in captivity, Naija News understands.

The escaped girls were identified as Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus.

According to a security source quoted by Daily Trust, the girls escaped from Sambisa forest, on Sunday, as a result of intense military operations.

“One is from Chibok and the other one from Dzilang village,” the source said.

With the two fresh escapees, the number of Chibok schoolgirls remaining in captivity has reduced to 96.

It would be recalled that on April 14, 2014, several girls were whisked away from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State by the deadly Boko Haram terrorist group.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dispelled rumours that he was sick and had to travel to France to seek medical treatment.

Naija News reports that the long absence of the former Governor of Lagos State had led to rumors about his health.

Speaking with reporters shortly after returning to the country on Monday, Tinubu asked his supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignore rumours of his health.

The former governor asserted that having rested well and refreshed, he was prepared for the task before him ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023. He also expressed happiness to be back home to face the task of governance.

He said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead. Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Asked about his plans for the country, Tinubu said he had been consulting and planning to put together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Concerned Elders of Imo State have refuted the purported endorsement of a particular governorship candidate in the state.

The elders made the refutal known in a statement by Chief Nicholas Adiele Oparaku and Elder Isaac Okoronkwo on behalf of other members in Abuja, on Monday.

They said that as elders, their duty at this moment was to ensure that the people enjoy the free hand to elect a governor of their choice without any form of coercion.

They said reports suggesting that elders of Imo State have endorsed a particular candidate for the November 11 governorship election was undemocratic, unconstitutional, and does not represent the position of Imo elders.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Monday noted he has no reason to rest after the 2023 presidential campaigns and the election.

He further said those who want to rest can go and rest, but for him, he has assignments to carry out.

Obi stated this after visiting the Muslim community in Awka Central Mosque to celebrate the Eid-El Fitri with them.

He further stated that no serious leader in the country will go and rest.

The presidential candidate while addressing the Muslim community noted that his visit has nothing to do with politics because the campaigns had ended.

He noted that politics should not divide Nigerians, despite the differences in religion.

The former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has stated that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started serving Ndigbo “a piece of bread soaked in water”.

Naija News recalls that in January, when Tinubu was at Michael Okpara Square for a presidential campaign rally, he had pleaded with the southeasterners to work for his victory and that of the party.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Vanguard, Nwodo noted that Tinubu was already serving the Igbo the promised “soaked bread”.

He stated this while reacting to the absence of Igbos in Tinubu’s 14-man inauguration committee.

Nwodo argued that any president of Nigeria not making visible efforts to unite the ethnic groups in Nigeria will fail woefully.

The former Governor of Enugu State also lamented over the attacks on Igbos in Lagos State who he said were being allegedly punished for voting their conscience during the general elections.

One of Nigeria’s indigenous carriers owned by Chief Allen Onyeama, Air Peace has offered to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge.

The airline stated this amidst the rival war ongoing in the North-East African country.

Air Peace noted that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war-racked nation need our help.

According to Onyema, Nigerians in Sudan could be moved to a neighbouring country, while Peace Air would fly there and evacuate them.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has appreciated Nigerians after his return to Abuja on Monday from France.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Tinubu returned to Nigeria at about 4.30 pm on Monday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after about one month away from Nigeria.

Shortly after his return, the President-elect took to his Twitter account to share his excitement about returning home. He stated that he is humbled by the warm welcome he received.

Tinubu added that the promise to deliver renewed hope for Nigerians remains in place.

He wrote: “I am extremely excited to be back home and deeply humbled by the warm welcome I received on my return to Abuja today.

“Thank you all for your love and support. Our promise to deliver a nation of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians remains in motion.”

