Suspected Herdsmen Murder Labour Party Chairman

Suspected armed herdsmen in Ankpali village, Edikwu District of Apa Local Government Area of Benue state, have ambushed and killed a Labour Party (LP) Chairman, Nathaniel Ochoche.

This was made known in a statement in Makurdi by its Benue State Labour Party Publicity Secretary, Tersoo Orbunde.

He disclosed that Ochoche was among the four mourners who were killed over the weekend in an ambush that left many injured and several others still missing.

According to the LP, the deceased was the Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman of the party in Apa LGA.

The statement read: “It is with rude shock that the Benue State Secretariat of the Labour Party received the news of the murder of its Chairman in Edikwu Ward 2 in Apa council, Nathaniel Ochoche, who was ambushed and killed by armed Fulani militia.

“Until his death, Ochoche was a consummate party man who worked assiduously hard for the growth of his community, constituency, and country both in words and works.

“The Benue State Executive Committee of the Labour Party sends its deepest condolence to the wife, children, and the entire family members of the deceased over this terrible and unfortunate incident.

“As a party with people centred programme, we condemn in its totality the continuous callous acts of armed Fulani militia. We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments and all relevant authorities and stakeholders to rise up to the occasion of protecting the lives and properties of the people and stop the unwarranted killings by suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen.”