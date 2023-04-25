Sudan: ‘He Was Criticized Because He Is An Igbo Christian’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To Air Peace Evacuation Offer

Former Lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to Air Peace airline willingness to help Nigerian citizens stranded in war-torn Sudan.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, the chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema, had said that if Nigerians in the North-East African region can be moved to a neigbouring country, the airline would fly there and evacuate them, as Sudan’s airspace is closed for civil aviation flights.

“I am compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country. It would be my own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe,” Onyema said.

Reacting to Onyema’s offer, Sani stated that making decisions based on religion and ethnicity would do the nation no good.

He recalled how certain individuals were not happy that Air Peace was allowed to fly pilgrims to Saudi Arabia because it is owned by a Christian Igbo man.

Shehu Sani stated that the same airline which was criticized because it is owned by a Christian Igbo is now ready to help out those in Sudan who are Muslims.

He wrote, “Some people were not happy when Air Peace owned by a Christian Igbo man was considered to Air lift pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“They reasoned that the ones owned by Muslims should be. Today, most of those students stranded in the Sudan are Muslims; I have been to Sudan and I sponsored many students to study there. The Airline owned by the Christian Igbo is there to freely fly them out of danger. Eye glasses tinted with ethnicity or religion will never give you a clearer vision of any plain object.”