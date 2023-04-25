Shake Up As PSC Deploys New Police Commissioners To Twelve States (Full List)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of 12 Commissioners of Police to take charge of different State Commands across the Country.

The PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani who made this known in a statement on Tuesday quoted the commission’s charman, Solomon Arase to have charged the new appointees to rededicate themselves to greater national service with the appointment.

The PSC Chairman told them that the new posting comes with a lot of commitment and innovativeness and demands total loyalty to the nation urging them to also brace up for challenges in the course of their duties.

The new Commissioners of Police are; Mohammed Usaini Gumel posted to Kano State Command; Haruna Gabriel Garba; Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command Abuja; Tajudeen A. Abass, Delta Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju, Ogun Command; Taiwo Jesubiyi, Ondo Command and Julius A. Okoro; Benue Command.

Others are: Romokere Ibiani, Bayelsa Command; Mohammed Bunu, Yobe Command; Garba Musa Yusuf, Kaduna Command; Garba Ahmed, Zamfara Command; Hayatu Kaigama Ali, Sokoto Command and Aliyu Musa, Katsina Command.

The PSC Chairman advised them to quickly settle down to duty and tackle the security challenges in their respective states of posting.