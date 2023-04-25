Senate Presidency: ‘I’m Still In The Race’ – Sani Musa Reveals What Can Make Him Step Down

As the tussle for the seat of the Senate President heats up, one of the aspirants, Senatir Sani Musa has denied stepping down from the race.

According to the lawmaker representing representing Niger East senatorial district, he is still in the race contrary to reports making the rounds that northern aspirants had stepped down for their southern colleagues.

Naija News learnt that Musa said the report of his withdrawal from the race was not the true position of the issue.

He, however, said the only condition that can make him step down is if the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides to zone the presiding officers positions to other zones apart from the North Central.

He submitted that “My attention has been drawn to the story that I have shelved my aspiration to be elected as a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

“I guessed it is the imagination of the writer of that newspaper’s story.

“I am still in the race and will only decide otherwise if the zoning arrangement of our great party, the APC, did not favour my zone for the office of the President of the Senate or the deputy.

“I appeal to my Distinguished Senators-elect, my constituents and the general public to remain steadfast and be hopeful for a united and robust 10th National Assembly that will be an independent and committed partner to our incoming administration.”

With him in the race for the seat of the Senate President are Senators Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Abdul-Aziz Yari (Zamfara West); Ali Ndume (Borno South), Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).