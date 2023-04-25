Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Visit Orji Kalu Over Late Wife’s Death

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko have paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Kalu over the death of his late wife, Ifeoma.

The actress who had her hair covered for the visit shared videos and photos of the visit on Instagram on Tuesday.

She wrote, “We paid a condolence visit to HE Senator Orji Kalu on the untimely loss of his dear wife. He showed us around his home while sharing ideas of the growth and progress of Nigeria.”

Her husband, a former member of the House of Representatives, also shared photos of himself donning a white attire and red cap on his Instagram.

“We paid a condolence visit to HE Senator Orji Kalu on the untimely loss of his dear wife. We also discussed extensively about the progress and future of our dear country Nigeria,” Nwoko wrote, tagging his wife and Kalu.

Naija News recalls that Kalu, a Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, buried his wife Ifeoma in the United States on April 12.

He announced her death in a Facebook post on April 3, stating that she passed on aged 61.

Kalu described his wife, who died in the United States, as a woman of virtues who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.”