Plateau Gov-Elect, Mutfwang To Inaugurate Transition Committee, Desolve Campaign Council Today

The Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has constituted a Transition Committee ahead of the inauguration of his administration in May 29.

Naija News gathered that the Transition Committee would be inaugurated on Tuesday (today) in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

In a statement issued on Monday in Jos by the Director, Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council in the State, Yiljap Abraham, the governor-elect also disclosed that the State PDP Campaign Council which was chaired by Mr. Letep Dabang would be formally dissolved before his inauguration.

According to him, the campaign council would be desolved before the inauguration of the transition committee.

He said “The Governor-elect after due consultation, has approved the constitution of a Transition Committee.

“The Governor-elect will therefore inaugurate the Committee on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Eliel Centre, by 10 am. The constitution and inauguration of the Transition Committee mark a very critical point in the overall preparation of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to assume leadership of Plateau State on May 29, 2023, at his inauguration.

“But just before he inaugurates the Transition Committee, the Governor-elect will formally dissolve the Plateau State PDP Campaign Council. The Council, chaired by Chief Letep Dabang is made up of over 200 members from across the state who had served in 19 Directorates.

“Both events will be witnessed by PDP officials, Campaign Council members and party enthusiasts from all over the State.”