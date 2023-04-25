Peter Obi Reacts As Air Peace Offers To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians In Sudan For Free

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has commended the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, after offering to transport Nigerians stuck in war-ravaged Sudan for free.

Naija News earlier reported the airline offered to help Nigerian students and others stranded in the rival war ongoing in the North-East African country.

Air Peace had noted that stranded Nigerians could be moved to a neighbouring country, while it would fly there and evacuate them.

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi via his official Twitter page in a statement extended appreciation to the airline’s chairman for helping distressed Nigerians, saying that his consistent efforts in promoting national interest and cohesion are exemplary.

He tweeted: “My warmest felicitations and appreciation to the Chairman of AirPeace, Mr Allen Onyema @Ifeallenonyema, for his gracious act of altruism in helping with plans to airlift distressed and stranded Nigerians from war-torn Sudan.

“Thank you once again, for your patriotism and for helping our nation in its time of difficulty. Your consistent efforts in promoting national interest and cohesion are exemplary.

“Such selflessness speaks to the need for our greater unity and being our brother’s keeper irrespective of tribe and religion and in spite of our diversity.

“May your various noble gestures, serve as instructive lessons to our people, that acts of nation-building by patriotic citizens come in different strands. Those who can make meaningful contributions must be ready to do so selflessly. God bless you and God bless Nigeria.”