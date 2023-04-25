People Fainted, Cried When We Dominated The Industry, Yet We Remained Humble – Psquare

Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square group have stated that they were the pioneers of global tours, selling out stadiums and signing multimillion-dollar deals in the Nigerian music industry.

The duo claimed that they dominated the music industry for nearly 13 to 14 years.

Speaking during the latest episode of The 77 Podcast, Paul said that people fainted, and cried during their world tours.

He said, “Don’t forget who dominated the [music] industry for a long time. We [Psquare] held it down for nearly 13,14 years. We were there. Up there.

“In fact, we started doing traveling around the world, doing the stadiums, doing everything. People fainting, people crying. Signing multimillion dollars deals.”

Also weighing in, Peter said despite their fame and affluence, they never looked down on anybody.

He went on to disclose how they ensured that Wizkid got an interview when newsmen ignored him during a concert.

He said, “We were never the type of artist that looked down on anybody. If you remember, there was a video that went viral where it was P-Square concert and Wizkid was opening for us. So, they [newsmen] kept on interviewing only P-Square, and we were like, okay, guys, hold on. What about him? They said… I said no, this guy is going to take over tomorrow.”