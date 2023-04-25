‘Manchester United Are Ready To Pay Harry Kane £300,000 Per Week’

Premier League giants, Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane £300,000 a week if he joins the Manchester-based club this summer.

Harry Kane who has been at Tottenham Hotspur all his life except in 2011 (loan at Leyton Orient), January 2012 (loan at Millwall), and August 2012 (loan at Norwich), has until June 30, 2024, before his contract with Spurs expires.

The fact that he had finished the Premier League season as the league’s top scorer three times without winning any major title is believed to be propelling him to leave Spurs for a more competitive team that can help him win titles.

Recall that two summers ago, Manchester City tried to sign him and the 29-year-old England international was willing to leave but Spurs refused to release him even though City were willing to pay a then British transfer record fee of £100 million.

But now, Manchester United seem to be the most serious club that want to sign him this summer as Tottenham Hotspur continue to struggle to at least finish in the top four.

According to The Mirror, Harry Kane will be earning £300,000 every week at Manchester United if he agrees to leave Spurs for the Red Devils this summer. This means that he would be earning £100,000 more than his current deal at Spurs.

If this is successful, Kane will be among Manchester United’s highest-earning players in the 2023-2024 season.

The captain of the England national team has scored 26 goals overall with Spurs, 24 of which have come in the Premier League, as opposed to Marcus Rashford’s 15 goals.

Since Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United is passionately seeking a new striker this summer, Kane is seen as the ideal candidate for the job at Old Trafford.